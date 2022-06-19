Editor's note: This is the seventh in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches.
Kyle Williams was never one who craved attention.
When it came time to announce his college choice, the burly Ruston High defensive lineman — rated among the top defensive tackles in the nation — let his family know first when he quietly gifted his mother an LSU sweatshirt on Christmas Eve.
"I wanted to make the right decision for myself and my family," a young Williams said in Dec. 2001. "I wanted my friends and family to be able to see me play. It turned out that the place I was most comfortable was LSU."
Unlike today’s frenzied recruiting news cycle, it actually took a few days for Williams’ decision to appear in a local newspaper. Even then, the blue-collar blue-chipper kept it low-key.
That was Kyle Williams — then and now.
“It’s not my place to judge how people do or don’t do things,” Williams said. “But I can tell you that I felt like the people who poured the most into me and had the most impact on me, that’s who deserved to know.
"I didn’t need to make a big spectacle about it and I didn’t need any attention about it. I had gotten all the attention I needed, which was an opportunity to go play football.”
Williams certainly wasn’t seeking fame throughout a football career that took him from Ruston to LSU and 13 seasons with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
Yet, his steady approach, quiet leadership and rugged production gained him much appreciation from fans of those teams.
His body of work earned him first-ballot Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame entry with the 2022 induction class that will be enshrined in Natchitoches on June 25.
“There couldn’t have been any better places for me and what I value and think is important,” Williams said of his football career. “Those three places really, really personify those things. It was a perfect fit.”
The appreciation for Williams was never more evident than after his final game as a member of the Bills.
The stoic lineman made a heart-warming victory lap around the perimeter of Buffalo’s New Era Stadium while high-fiving members of the “Bills Mafia.”
“It wasn’t something I had in my mind to do,” Williams said. “The lap wasn’t really planned but my kids and wife came down to meet me and people started filtering down the stairs.
"More than anything, I wanted them to know that I appreciated them for supporting me and my team all the years I was there.”
With his wife, Baton Rouge native Jill, and their five children, daughters Kate and Anna, sons Harrison, Gray and Bennett there to witness the spontaneous celebration of his career, Williams made sure to pull the kids aside to explain what was happening — and why.
“I told them, ‘Look, we got to experience and do all these things today because, a long time ago I made a decision that I was going to do my best every day,’” Williams said.
Williams grew up in Ruston during what he calls the “heyday” of Bearcats football in the 1980s and 1990s and couldn’t wait to join the team.
“We had some really good teams and some really good players, too," said Williams, who was named the Class 5A Louisiana defensive player of the year as a senior.
In 2002, Williams joined a rising LSU team coached by Nick Saban and became a starter at defensive tackle midway through the 2003 season.
That year, Williams had 6½ tackles for loss and four sacks for a team that won the BCS national championship by beating Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
Williams played in 46 games, starting 33 times and recording 16½ sacks with 26 tackles for a loss. He earned second-team All-America honors as a senior in 2005.
The Bills picked Williams in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft and wound up with one of the great leaders in franchise history.
He ranked fifth in team history in tackles (610), including a club-record 48½ sacks by a defensive tackle. He played in 183 games, starting all but five.
A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Williams was named a second-team AP All-Pro in 2010.
Football brought Williams full circle when he became the Ruston High School defensive coordinator two years ago.
For Williams, the job is an opportunity to share a philosophy and approach that has served him well.
“Really, that moment I shared with my kids at the end of my career is something I want to communicate to our high school kids,” he said. “Do the best you can every day and you’ll be surprised how well it will turn out no matter what you’re talking about.”