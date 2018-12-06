LSU's Cole Tracy missed out on the Lou Groza Award, the honor for the nation's top placekicker, on Thursday night during the college football award ceremony in Atlanta.

Tracy would have been the first Tiger to win the award.

Wyoming's Cooper Rothe and Syracuse's Andre Szmyt were also finalists for the awards.

Syracuse's Szmyt, who led the nation with 28 made field goals, won the award.

Tracy's 25 made field goals ranked second nationally, and his field goal percentage (86.2) was just over one percentage point less than Szmyt's (87.5).

Tracy drastically improved LSU's kicking game when he transferred into the program this season as a graduate from Division II Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts).

Tracy tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn, and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia.

His 113 total points scored are third-most in school history, and he is three field goals away from tying former LSU placekicker Josh Jasper (2010) for the most field goals made in a season.

This season, Tracy has already been named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week three times, Lou Groza Star of the Week four time, AP All-SEC First Team and First Team All-SEC Coaches' Team.

Tracy will also play in the Senior Bowl, joining LSU tight end Foster Moreau. The game will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NFL Network.