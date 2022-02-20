With the spotlight shining hotter than at any time this season, it wasn’t LSU’s guards that made the biggest difference in a critical victory Sunday before the fourth largest crowd in LSU history.
The much-maligned Tiger post players combined to make 13 of 17 shots while guard Alexis Morris made eight of 10 free throws in the final 38 seconds to lift No. 11 LSU to a 66-61 victory against No. 17 Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with an announced crowd of 13,620.
With two games remaining, LSU (23-4, 11-3) is in sole possession of second place in the Southeastern Conference behind No. 1 South Carolina while Florida (20-7, 10-4) is tied for third with Tennessee.
In a battle of mirror-image teams with grinding perimeter defense and dueling five-game winning streaks, LSU’s usually reliable guard threesome of Morris, Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry made only nine of 47 shots. But Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby picked up the slack with 10 and 13 points and combined for 14 rebounds.
Even backups Hannah Gusters and Awa Trasi contributed six points and seven rebounds, and Aifuwa threw in two critical blocked shots in the final 32 seconds. Aifuwa had a season-high five blocks.
“Florida and LSU are so similar,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “The first thing you notice are two good defensive teams going at it. The second thing was how about our post players. I’ve been challenging them. They’ve heard all the criticism. They know we have great guards. Those are big, big buckets for us. We know they rebound and defend.”
Morris led all scorers with 20 points and added six rebounds and three assists. Pointer, who scored a career-high 35 points in the teams’ first meeting, was 1 of 17, her worst shooting performance of the season.
The game wasn’t pretty on either side although LSU held the upper hand most of the way. It featured nine ties and 10 lead changes with LSU finally taking the lead for good on a 3-point play by Newby with 5:11 remaining. Aifuwa added a basket and Pointer a free throw with 3:28 left for a 56-50 lead.
With LSU protecting a 59-56 lead, Aifuwa blocked an attempted layup by Kiara Smith out of bounds and swatted a Nina Richards shot in the lane three seconds later to give LSU possession.
With nine second to go, Morris hit one of two free throws for a 64-61 lead and LSU survived a potential game-tying 3 attempt by Zippy Broughton. Two more Morris free throws sealed it.
“I just had to step it up today,” said Aifuwa, who had scored in double figures in only two of her previous seven games. “These past few weeks I haven’t been playing my best and I knew how big this game was going to be. Offensively, coach emphasized getting in there and I tried to capitalize every possession. Defensively, I’m the last one in the paint. I thought they were going to shoot the 3, but I saw them driving. I got my hands up waiting until she got into the air so I could swat it.”
Newby and Aifuwa each made 5 of 6 shots and Hannah Gusters came off the bench to hit 3 of 3.
Nina Richards scored 17 points for Florida while Kiara Smith had 13 and Broughton 10.
“It was an amazing atmosphere,” Florida interim coach Kelly Rae Finley said. “It was an extremely competitive game where both teams gave it their very best. It was a fun game to watch for women’s basketball. I was proud of our team’s fight, effort in a competitive environment. That was a very well-played game.”