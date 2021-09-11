ESPN's College Gameday didn't come for LSU football with a butterknife on their morning show — more like a machete dipped in hot sauce.

After LSU's 27-38 defeat to UCLA and ahead of their game against McNeese at 7 p.m. Saturday, let's just say the show's hosts didn't seem too optimistic about the rest of the season.

"You don't want to be insensitive to the fact that being displaced by Hurricane Ida certainly changed the preparation," Rece Davis said. "But UCLA controlled that game and you got the sense that maybe some of last year's issues weren't gone."

To be fair, the Tigers have been struggling as of, well, the past year and change. And Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit didn't hesitate to rattle off numbers that LSU fans know all too well.

The team went 5-5 with SEC's COVID-19 adjustments to a 10-game season, giving up an average of 35 points per game. Then Herbstreit went on to talk about the 13 missed tackles against UCLA — and nobody had anything good to say about the other end of the field either.

"Their offensive line?" cohost David Pollack said. "It's a mess."

But it was the hosts' choice words — which had nothing to do with the numbers — that stung the most.

"Last year and now this year, it's some (expletive)," Herbstreit said, making pause to slash the air with his hands as his cohosts raised their eyebrows and laughed. "I can't watch it. I can't watch LSU play defense like that. That's embarrassing to all those great players that've played there."

Ouch.

The hosts also questioned LSU coach Ed Orgeron's job security after this past year and this season's opener.

Orgeron boasts an impressive 45-15 record including their defeat to UCLA. But a third of those losses came just last year — the season after an undefeated 2019, topped by a national championship and Heisman for Joe Burrow. That's quite the swing.

Anyway, even if the College Gameday hosts didn't seem too high on the potential of this year's Tigers, at least Davis opened the segment by saying, "LSU's going to win today."

So maybe that's something you can hang your purple-and-gold hat on.