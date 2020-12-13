There’s a diner near Ben Hill Griffin Stadium that calls out pickup orders by what you’d steal for Christmas if you were the Grinch. Customers answer when they order.
There were mostly minor thieves: ornaments, a puppy, a Christmas star. Someone finally had some ambition and said “Lamborghini.” There was a guy named “George” who was no fun.
No one said “shoe.”
Who steals a shoe? Better yet: When has a stolen shoe ever influenced the outcome of a college football game? When has footwear ever doomed one team’s championship dreams and saved another from spiraling into misery?
But that’s just what happened in Gainesville, in LSU’s stunning 37-34 upset of No. 6 Florida.
In a tie game with three minutes remaining, LSU appeared to go three-and-out when Max Johnson’s third-down pass to tight end Kole Taylor fell short of the first down. Then Florida cornerback Marco Wilson grabbed Taylor’s shoe and threw it.
Chunked it, really. Far enough that referee James Carter, after penalizing Wilson for unsportsmanlike conduct, announced that the shoe had been thrown 20 yards.
The description was appreciated. Hardly anyone in the stands, the press box or the broadcast booth could see anything more than 50 feet in front of them because of a dense fog that hovered hazily over the field.
Florida coach Dan Mullen insisted that he didn't see Wilson throw the shoe.
"I have no idea what happened," Mullen told reporters after the game. "I didn't see it. Did you guys see it?"
"Yeah," a reporter deadpanned. "He threw a guy's shoe."
Dan Mullen asked about Marco Wilson throwing the shoe to extend #LSU's go-ahead drive: "I guess that's a penalty. I have no idea what happened -- I didn't see it. ... Did you guys see it?"Reporter: "Yea, he threw a guy's shoe."Mullen: "OK. They called a penalty on it. So..." pic.twitter.com/vkjk6x71sP— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 13, 2020
A size 14, Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360, to be exact. LSU sports information director Michael Bonnette snapped a photo of the shoe and posted it on social media: "The cleat that kept the @LSUfootball game-winning drive alive."
Even LSU's director of equipment, Greg Stringfellow, got a shoutout from Ed Orgeron.
"I think it was a great job by Stringfellow of loosening up that shoe before the play," LSU's head coach joked.
Orgeron said he'd never been in a game in which someone threw a player's shoe. It was the break LSU needed, Orgeron said. The break that led to Cade York's game-winning 57-yard field goal, a kick the sophomore said he couldn't really see at all.
One of the biggest upsets in LSU history ended with one of the wildest finishes ever in college football. LSU had lost two straight games and was veering toward its first losing season since 1999. The Tigers were a three touchdown underdog to the Gators and Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Kyle Trask.
Few things were really going right in Baton Rouge before Saturday night.
The week began with star tight end Arik Gilbert leaving the team, becoming the seventh player to opt out of the season. He returned home to Georgia and questions remain if he will return to the team.
LSU self-imposed a bowl ban on Wednesday night, adding to a list of penalties stemming from the NCAA's ongoing investigation into the Tigers football and basketball programs.
An investigation into the university's handlings of sexual assault cases still hangs over the athletic department.
LSU also only had 54 available scholarship players against Florida — one above the SEC's requirements — and the Tigers played without star cornerback Derek Stingley, who was scratched just before kickoff with an injury, and starting linebacker Micah Baskerville, who did not make the trip with the team.
"So proud of our football players and our coaching staff," Orgeron said. "They fought under very adverse conditions. Blocking out the noise was key this week, and we had to believe in ourselves. Our players came here to win the football game."
Orgeron said he saw the effort in practice all week, he saw the leadership between coaches and players bringing the team together.
He said there were plenty of motivational speeches on Friday night in the team hotel. Orgeron told them they were in the same room that they were in back in 2017, when another downtrodden LSU team shocked Florida after coming off an embarrassing upset to Troy.
"You know what guys," Orgeron said. "When we beat Florida, this could be the building blocks to turning around our program, just like we did in 2017."
LSU's season certainly needed to be turned around. It was a season of "almost," said senior safety JaCoby Stevens. An adjustment or two against Mississippi State. A goal line stop at Missouri.
"This time we finally got it," Stevens said. "We have something we can build around. Something we can just grow from."
There are still improvements to be made. Florida's high-powered offense still gained 609 yards against defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's scheme, which surrendered nine explosive plays of 20 yards or more. A game plan led by offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger still produced six three-and-outs.
Orgeron said he still will evaluate his coaching staff at the end of the season.
But there were still sparks from young players, all true freshman: Johnson's game-winning drive; Kayshon Boutte's five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown; Eli Ricks' interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter; BJ Ojulari’s fumble recovery before halftime.
Orgeron said "there was a want-to about winning tonight," a gutsy showing by young players that offers hope for the future. LSU will finish its season against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium next Saturday.
"I think that it gives our guys some confidence, some building blocks," Orgeron said of the victory. "Like I said, we're building a championship team and we showed it tonight."