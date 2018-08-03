It is truly not every day your father gets enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Still, Thad Moss wasn’t sure he should miss practice for it.
The LSU tight end, now eligible after sitting out a year as a transfer from North Carolina State, was reluctant about missing the Tigers' first day of preseason camp Saturday, the same day his famous father Randy Moss is honored in Canton, Ohio.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron would have none of it. So Thad Moss will be there to introduce his father during Saturday night's ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
“He called me and said, ‘Coach, I don’t know if you’ll want me to do this. I’d have to miss practice,’ ” Orgeron said. “I said, ‘Are you kidding me, son? Go there.’ What a proud moment for him. I’m so happy for him.”
Moss is expected to be back in Baton Rouge for Monday’s practice, LSU’s fourth preseason practice date.
Randy Moss, who played from 1998-2010 and in 2012 for Minnesota, Oakland, New England, Tennessee and San Francisco, ranks fourth in NFL history with 15,292 yards receiving and 156 touchdowns.
Moss is part of a stellar class that includes Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Bobby Beathard and fellow wide receiver Terrell Owens.
While Thad Moss will attend the ceremony, Owens will not, upset over not having been a first-ballot selection.
Thad Moss played in three games at N.C. State in 2016, starting three, with six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. A sophomore, he is expected to be LSU’s No. 2 tight end behind senior Foster Moreau.