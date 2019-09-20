lsuslufootball1573.090918 bf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brings his team onto the field for the first half of LSU's football home opener against SLU in Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 8, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The LSU football program lost a commitment from an in-state defensive tackle Friday when John Ehret High's Patrick Jenkins announced he would be re-opening his recruitment.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound Jenkins was the sixth defensive lineman to commit to the Tigers back in June, and five defensive tackles remain committed to LSU's 2020 class upon Jenkin's de-commitment.

"I appreciate the opportunity," Jenkins wrote on Twitter, "but I have to do what's best for me."

The four-star Jenkins is the nation's No. 28 defensive tackle recruit of his class, according to 247Sports, and he holds scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

LSU's 2020 class has 22 commitments, close to the 25 the NCAA permits per year. The Tigers rank No. 3 nationally, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama.

LSU's 2020 commitments

 NameHometown Pos. Ht. Wt. Rating Notes 
 Elias Ricks Santa Ana, Calif. (Mater Dei) CB 6-2 180 ***** Nation's No. 1 CB
 Kayshon Boutte New Iberia (Westgate) WR 5-10 175 **** Louisiana's No. 1 overall recruit
 Alec Bryant Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek) WDE 6-3 230 **** Nation's No. 9 WDE
Major BurnsBaton Rouge (Madison Prep Academy)S 6-2176****Nation's No. 6 S
Jermaine BurtonCalabasas, California (Calabasas)WR 6-1193**** Nation's No. 7 WR
Demon Clowney Baltimore, Maryland (St. Frances Academy) WDE 6-4 225 **** Nation's No. 5 WDE
 TJ Finley Ponchatoula (Ponchatoula) PRO 6-6233  **** Nation's No. 8 pro-style QB
 CamRon Jackson Haynesville (Haynesville) DT 6-5 271 **** Nation's No. 24 DT
Rakim Jarrett Washington, DC (St. John's College HS) WR 6-0 190 ***** Nation's No. 2 WR
Lorando JohnsonLancaster, Texas (Lancaster)CB 6-0181****Nation's No. 11 CB
 Max Johnson Watkinsville, Ga. (Oconee County) PRO 6-3 214 **** Nation's No. 5 pro-style QB
Jalen LeeWatson, LA. (Live Oak)DT 6-3285****Nation's No. 31 DT
Jaquelin RoyBaton Rouge (University High)DT 6-3289****Nation's No. 5 DT
Antoine SampahWoodbridge, Va. (Woodbridge)ILB 6-3220****Nations No. 2 ILB
Eric TaylorTrussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville)DT 6-4280****Nation's No. 25 DT
Jordan TolesBaltimore, MD (St. Frances Academy)S 6-3190****Nation's No. 9 S
Josh WhiteHouston, Texas (Cy Creek)OLB 6-1200 ****Nation's No. 20 OLB
 Jordan Berry Harbor City, Calif. (Narbonne) DT 6-2 323 *** Nation's No. 33 DT
 Ali Gaye Edmonds, Washington (Garden City C.C.) SDE 6-6 270 ***No. 5 JUCO SDE
Marlon MartinezFort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)OG 6-4287***Nation's No. 34 OG
Kole TaylorGrand Junction, Col. (Central High)TE 6-7228***Nation's No. 10 TE
Koy MooreMetairie (Rummel High)WR 6-1172****Nation's No. 45 WR
