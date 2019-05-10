AN HOGS vs LSU
NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF CJ Willis of LSU slides in safe to steal second base ahead of a throw to Casey Martin, Arkansas shortstop, in the 7th inning Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

 Ben Goff

WHO: LSU at Arkansas

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ESPN2

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (3-2, 7.04 ERA, 30.2 IP, 14 BB, 24 SO); Arkansas - TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman first baseman Cade Beloso is dealing with a tweaked ankle that kept him out of the starting lineup on Friday. Beloso, who hurt his ankle on Tuesday, did not play first base during the series-opener. He was the designated hitter. LSU used CJ Willis and Drew Bianco at first base in Beloso's place. Beloso is tied for second on the team in home runs with eight.

