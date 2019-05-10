WHO: LSU at Arkansas
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 18 by Collegiate Baseball. Arkansas is ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (3-2, 7.04 ERA, 30.2 IP, 14 BB, 24 SO); Arkansas - TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman first baseman Cade Beloso is dealing with a tweaked ankle that kept him out of the starting lineup on Friday. Beloso, who hurt his ankle on Tuesday, did not play first base during the series-opener. He was the designated hitter. LSU used CJ Willis and Drew Bianco at first base in Beloso's place. Beloso is tied for second on the team in home runs with eight.