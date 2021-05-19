LSU begins its final regular season series Thursday night against Texas A&M with a chance to reach the postseason. The Tigers need one win to clinch their spot in the Southeastern Conference tournament. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station, Texas
TV: ESPNU
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU and Texas A&M are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 32-20 overall, 11-16 in the SEC. Texas A&M is 28-25, 8-19.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (6-4, 2.15 ERA, 79.2 IP, 16 BB, 97 SO); TA&M — Sr. LHP Dustin Saenz (5-6, 4.60 ERA, 76.1 IP, 21 BB, 96 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU has a chance here to secure its spot in the SEC tournament and at least put itself in contention for an NCAA tournament bid. The Tigers have to get one win. They really need two, if not three. To do that, LSU will have to beat a plethora of left-handed pitchers, beginning with Saenz. The Tigers have a 13-3 record against left-handed starters. If Paul Mainieri adjusts the lineup to take advantage of the matchup, sophomore Zach Arnold, a right-handed hitter, could see time at designated hitter.