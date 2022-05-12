When the NCAA released additional guidelines on name, image and likeness this week, it tried to prevent payments to athletes from spinning farther away from their intended purpose.
The organization warned boosters about using compensation as a recruiting inducement; authorized its enforcement staff investigate potential infractions; and established that donor collectives fell under the same rules.
The announcement came as an amended bill that would reshape NIL in Louisiana continued to make its way through the Legislature. Senate Bill 250, which the House Education Committee endorsed Wednesday, would repeal sections of the original state law that limited how much schools can get involved.
“These changes bring our environment closer in line — almost directly in line — with the NCAA guidance,” University of Louisiana System president Jim Henderson told the House committee. “This will make it simple for us, and of course, it also protects student-athletes.”
The amendments, which were filed by Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, strike language preventing university employees and entities such as the Tiger Athletic Foundation from facilitating deals. They also remove limitations on boosters, and they make NIL contract terms confidential.
Players still cannot be paid to play because of NCAA rules, but the amended bill would allow TAF board members with businesses to pursue deals. It would also for schools to expand their involvement, helping LSU keep up with rivals who either have less restrictive state laws or no NIL legislation governing them at all.
“The intent is not to allow a booster organization to pay a prospective student-athlete as a recruiting inducement,” said Taylor Jacobs, the head of LSU’s NIL department. “It is to allow the opportunity for someone who is involved in a booster organization who has a valid business to participate in a name, image and likeness deal.”
Anticipating NCAA guardrails last summer, the original law unintentionally put more restrictions on LSU and other state schools because the governing body of college sports only reminded members to “avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school.”
With other states passing different bills, teams operated under varying sets of rules, plunging college sports into chaos. Texas and Memphis publicized their athletes on a virtual marketplace. Ohio State began facilitating deals. After Alabama repealed its NIL law earlier this year, the Crimson Tide partnered with a collective.
Until now, LSU has focused on education by arranging workshops and giving presentations. With help from Altius Sports Partners, it taught athletes about building their brand, filing taxes, networking and time management. The athletic department also introduced personalized jerseys through a group licensing agreement.
LSU could get more involved if the amended bill passes as expected. As currently constructed, it would remove some of the most restrictive portions of the law. LSU could then review NIL contracts for players to help them avoid potential pitfalls or even manage deals.
Mit Winter, a commercial litigation attorney in Kansas City who specializes in college sports, said the proposed changes are “consistent with what other people are doing.”
“In this new proposal,” Jacobs said, “we just want a little bit more freedom to potentially be more involved in providing better guidance for our student-athletes.”
The bill passing also would let LSU communicate with third-party collectives. Groups of boosters have formed them across the country to support their schools, and while the NCAA defined collectives as boosters — who cannot recruit — the organizations can still operate if they meet rules about pay-for-play.
LSU donors have one in the works named Geaux Enterprises. The LLC was formed Feb. 4, according to public records. The collective’s attorney, Carlos Spaht, confirmed the group is drafting an announcement.
“I think LSU is trying to do a push on this LSU collective that they’re trying to work on,” sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan said Tuesday night on a Twitter space. “They haven’t told us much about it, but I know they created their own LLC and they’re trying to put a collective together for us to be able to benefit more from bigger companies and businesses here in Baton Rouge.”
Jacobs hopes the amended bill will eliminate any confusion, making it easier for people to get involved. NIL morphed faster than anyone anticipated over the last 10 months, turning into a major recruiting tool, and she wants LSU to maintain a competitive advantage.
For now, Jacobs is the only full-time employee in the NIL department. She and other officials have constant conversations about LSU’s approach as they try to navigate a rapidly evolving space.
Whatever the future brings, she tries to stress how athletes can use this to shape their lives after their playing careers.
“It's not just about going out and getting a deal right now with your favorite pizza place,” Jacobs said. “It's about how you're networking with that group of individuals and how you're building those relationships and how you potentially carry those relationships into life after college."