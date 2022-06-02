BR.olemisslsu 051622 MJ 005.JPG

LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan (18) celebrates with LSU catcher Tyler McManus (26) following a home-run in the bottom of the fourth against Ole Miss during the final game of an SEC series at Alex Box Stadium on the Campus of LSU on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

WHO: LSU (38-20) vs. Kennesaw State (35-26)

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

STREAMING: ESPN+. This is an online streaming service that is different from ESPN3, SEC+ or other platforms. ESPN+ requires a $6.99-per-month subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+, or bundle it with your Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions here.

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Kennesaw State is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Kennesaw State — TBD

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Owls earned their berth in the Hattiesburg regional by winning the Atlantic Sun conference tournament, defeating No. 1-seeded Liberty 10-6. Kennesaw State's leadoff hitter, Josh Hatcher, earned MVP in the tournament. He is tied for the national lead in hits (103) and is No. 2 in doubles (25). His 25 doubles broke the Kennesaw State single-season record. The Owls have a young team, with 23 true freshmen. 

