WHO: LSU (38-20) vs. Kennesaw State (35-26)
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.
STREAMING: ESPN+. This is an online streaming service that is different from ESPN3, SEC+ or other platforms. ESPN+ requires a $6.99-per-month subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+, or bundle it with your Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions here.
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 19 by Collegiate Baseball. Kennesaw State is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Kennesaw State — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Owls earned their berth in the Hattiesburg regional by winning the Atlantic Sun conference tournament, defeating No. 1-seeded Liberty 10-6. Kennesaw State's leadoff hitter, Josh Hatcher, earned MVP in the tournament. He is tied for the national lead in hits (103) and is No. 2 in doubles (25). His 25 doubles broke the Kennesaw State single-season record. The Owls have a young team, with 23 true freshmen.