Don’t think this LSU basketball team hasn’t heard all the shots being taken against it this season.

The contested Kavell Bigby-Williams tip-in at Kentucky, which nearly led to the introduction of legislation in the Kentucky General Assembly.

The Will Wade wiretap suspension and subsequent calls — greeted by deafening silence from LSU — for the Tigers to ban themselves from the NCAA tournament.

The trendy pick that was Yale to spring a 14-versus-3 seed upset in the NCAA first round last Thursday (unfortunately for Yale, so far this has been the NCAA tourney where upsets go to die).

And now even Tremont Waters’ game-winning basket Saturday against Maryland.

Asked whether he traveled on his way to the hoop (if he didn’t, he appeared to carry the ball), Waters chuckled to himself and said, “The refs said it was a two.”

Indeed they did, Tremont. Just like they somehow said Nickell Robey-Coleman neither targeted nor interfered with Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC championship game. Just how they didn’t call Kellen Mond’s knee for being down late in regulation of the seven-overtime LSU-Texas A&M game.

Sometimes in the crucial moments, refs blow calls or refuse to blow their whistles. Sometimes, they are overwhelmed by the moment.

That has not been a problem these Tigers have shared.

These Tigers have long had a chip on their collective shoulder this season. They might have been the rank outsider the Rolling Stones sang about in “Tumbling Dice,” the talented but unpedigreed interloper who outfought preseason favorites Tennessee and Kentucky for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

But now? Now, in the words of another great (and fake) musical group, Spinal Tap, the Tigers’ level of frustration and grievance has gone to 11. It will be the fuel for their charter flight to Washington on Wednesday in advance of Friday’s East regional semifinal against Michigan State (6:09 p.m. CDT on CBS).

You could see the kerosene already finding an ignition point in the moments after LSU’s 69-67 victory over Maryland. The Tigers, an emotional gumbo of elation and relief and youth and defiance, marched off the court in Jacksonville, Florida, and into their own protest march of sorts against their critics, both real and perceived.

“Let the haters keep talking!” a Jacksonville TV reporter overheard an LSU player shouted as the Tigers headed back to their steaming locker room. “Tell them we’re still here!”

“They expected us to go home in the first round,” said guard Javonte Smart, a can’t miss reference to the predictions of a Yale upset.

“We ain’t going nowhere!” Emmitt Williams answered back.

Without knowing it, Williams may have coined the perfect phrase for the anthem of resistance these Tigers ride under into the Sweet (and sour) 16.

LSU’s players already had a cause to rally around: the memory of the late Wayde Sims, slain early on the morning in September the Tigers were to begin practice.

Now they sense college basketball would like them to just go away. Heck, even the oft-despised Duke Blue Devils, the East regional’s No. 1 seed, are a more sympathetic choice. It’s easy to believe a lot of folks want to see Duke and its uber-talented freshman Zion Williamson make it to the Final Four. For that matter, Michigan State is led by Tom Izzo, one of the game’s most beloved coaches (except for those softies who chastised him for having the gall to yell at the Spartans Aaron Henry in the first round).

And Virginia Tech? Who hates on Virginia Tech except Virginia? And the Cavaliers aren’t in the East regional.

No, LSU, the black hat is all yours. You’re the team that ties damsels to railroad tracks, twisting the corners of your moustache and laughing a heinous laugh. The team that will be sauntering down Pennsylvania Avenue popping little kids’ balloons. The team that will make Washington politicians look virtuous.

Actors often say playing the villain of the piece is the most fun. So play your role to the hilt, Tigers. Keep believing you’re the team that everyone is hating on, even if you’re only hearing it in your own minds.

Just imagine how upset everyone will be if you win two more games. Or four.