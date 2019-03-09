Cade Beloso yelled and flexed his arms as he rounded first base, jumping a little when he crossed the bag.

The freshman had just hit a home run, his second of the game, one that gave LSU a 5-4 win over Cal in the finale of Saturday’s doubleheader at Alex Box Stadium.

Before the two-run homer crossed the wall, No. 9 LSU teetered on the brink of a series loss, having allowed four runs in the third inning. The Tigers lost the first game 5-4 when closer Todd Peterson blew a save.

When Beloso came to the plate, LSU (11-4) trailed by a run. Chris Reid stood on first base after a single. LSU coach Paul Mainieri yelled at Beloso.

“Do you want to bunt,” Mainieri said, “or do you want to hit?”

“I want to hit,” Beloso said.

“Well then let's go,” Mainieri said.

LSU baseball loses first game of doubleheader as Todd Peterson blows a save Closer Todd Peterson blew his second straight save, and No. 9 LSU lost game one of Saturday’s doubleheader with Cal 5-2 at Alex Box Stadium.

Beloso, who hit a game-winning homer during his first collegiate start three weeks ago, had struggled for most of the series. Trying too often to rip the cover off the baseball, Beloso had lost his approach — until the fourth inning, when he hit a solo home run, LSU's fourth of the day.

“I was angry at the plate,” Beloso said. “Controlled violence.”

Beloso drove the first pitch he saw over the right-field wall. He pointed toward the sky as he stepped on home plate, where Reid — who hit a solo home run earlier in the game — waited to congratulate him. LSU’s dugout emptied into a brief celebration. Reliever Matthew Beck punched at the air around him.

Back in the dugout, Beloso challenged sophomore pitcher Devin Fontenot.

A day earlier, Mainieri pulled Fontenot from the game when he walked the second batter he faced. But after starter Eric Walker gave up a pair of singles to open the fourth inning, Mainieri put Fontenot in the game. He had pitched three scoreless innings when Beloso spoke to him.

“Dude, this is your game right here,” Beloso told him. “Go finish it.”

“I got you,” Fontenot said, looking Beloso in the eyes.

Fontenot pitched a fourth straight scoreless inning, ending the game. The performances from Beloso and Fontenot saved LSU from losing both seven-inning games. The Tigers instead won two of three games on the weekend, bouncing back after getting swept at Texas last week.

LSU held a one-run lead in the first game when Peterson entered for a six-out save. But Peterson allowed a leadoff double and intentionally walked a batter, putting runners on first and second. A single scored a run, tying the game. Another single loaded the bases. Two singles through the infield and a groundout later, Cal led 5-1.

Peterson pitched two-thirds of an inning before Mainieri pulled him. Trying to close a game for the first time since he blew a save last Sunday against Texas, Peterson allowed five hits and five runs. Cal later won 5-2.

“For whatever reason, they were able to square him up. ... It wasn't like he was babying the ball up there," Mainieri said of Peterson. "He was throwing mid-90s with a good slider.”

As Fontenot pitched the seventh inning of game two, Peterson warmed up, waiting to enter just in case.

Winner! Josh Smith hits game-winning single as LSU beats Cal Shortstop Josh Smith hit a two-run single in the ninth inning as LSU beat Cal on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Earlier in the day, freshman pitcher Cole Henry threw four scoreless innings, making a strong case for a spot in LSU’s weekend rotation. He allowed two hits. Henry hit a batter, but he didn’t walk anyone — a welcome sign for an staff that has struggled to throw strikes.

“He looked like a superstar starting pitcher in the SEC,” Mainieri said.

LSU took Henry out of the game after four innings and 63 pitches because he felt tightness in his upper back behind his throwing shoulder. Not wanting to risk further aggravation, Mainieri pulled him.

“I hope it's nothing serious,” Mainieri said. “That's my concern now.”

At the end of a long day, Mainieri said LSU needed this kind of series before its begins the Southeastern Conference schedule next week against Kentucky.

The Tigers squeaked past Cal on Friday night, and they came close to losing both games Saturday.

LSU played inconsistent baseball.

Mainieri has concerns about his team.

But LSU won the series, and after the game, players smiled.

"It would have been nice to sweep," Fontenot said, "but we're going to bring it and be ready next week."