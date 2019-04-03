Antoine Duplantis has hit seven home runs this season, a statistic no one on the LSU baseball team expected to say.

Through Duplantis’ three previous seasons, the skinny right fielder had hit two home runs per season. A little more than halfway through his senior year, he has hit seven.

“We need to quit being surprised every time,” Duplantis said, laughing.

So how has Duplantis already more than doubled his career home run total? The answers come from a tweak to his swing, his approach and his offseason training regimen. Duplantis broke down each of his seven home runs, and in doing so, identified a common theme.

No. 1

Opening night. The seventh inning of a tie game against ULM. Duplantis fell into a 2-2 count against a right-handed submarine pitcher. He wanted to hit a ball to the opposite side of the field, following the approach of his entire career.

After throwing pitches down and away for most of the at-bat, ULM’s pitcher tossed one high and inside. Duplantis sent the ball into the right-field bleachers.

“Whatever,” Duplantis said, “it went out.”

The ball travelled 98.8 mph off his bat — the fastest home run Duplantis has hit this season.

No. 2

One inning later, after ULM tied the game 7-7, LSU loaded the bases. Duplantis wanted to hit the ball the other way. The Warhawks’ pitcher threw a slider in a 2-2 count and Duplantis caught it out front. Grand slam.

During the offseason, Duplantis tweaked his swing to leave his bat in the strike zone longer than in previous seasons. He used to whiff or make poor contact if he didn't time his swing.

“Last year, the only way I'd be able to hit an off-speed is if I went the other way,” Duplantis said. “I still have that same thought, but every once in a while I make a mistake and I catch it out there.”

No. 3

A week later against Bryant, LSU led 8-1 during the third inning. It had two runners on base. The first pitch of his at-bat, Duplantis hit a home run.

“He threw it up and in,” Duplantis said. “Got out in front.”

No. 4

The bases empty in the bottom of the first inning against Holy Cross, Duplantis faced a 3-2 count. The pitcher threw a changeup. It landed over the wall.

“Trying to go the other way,” Duplantis said, laughing.

A little more than two weeks into this year's schedule, Duplantis had doubled his career high for home runs in a season. During the offseason, he had focused on explosive workouts — jumps and plyometric lifts — to strengthen his lower body.

"I knew once he got in his legs like that," sophomore Daniel Cabrera said, "he'd be hitting some balls out."

No. 5

As Duplantis recounted this home run, he began to laugh.

“Same story,” he said.

LSU had a runner on third base in the first inning of a scoreless game. The count 2-0, Duplantis just wanted to drive in the run. Instead, he made contact late in his swing. The ball landed 370 feet from home plate.

"Caught it out in front," Duplantis said.

No. 6

After hitting third in the lineup for most of the season, Duplantis moved to the leadoff spot against Mississippi State. The final game of the series, Duplantis hit a leadoff home run.

Once he got into a 2-2 count, Duplantis choked up on the bat. He focused on hitting the ball into left field. The pitcher hung a breaking ball.

“I reacted to it,” Duplantis said.

The ball dropped in the right field seats. Once Duplantis reached the dugout, Cabrera said, “You might as well do it again.”

No. 7

Later against Mississippi State, Duplantis faced a right-handed pitcher who threw sinkers. The first two pitches of the at-bat dove inside. Duplantis didn’t swing, and the count reached 1-2.

The fourth pitch came high and inside.

“I kept my hands so tight to my body that I got it,” Duplantis said, “because I was thinking middle-away instead of getting long.”

The home run, which came with two outs, gave LSU a 9-0 lead.

“I told you to,” Cabrera said once Duplantis reached the dugout after his seventh home run trot of the year.

Duplantis thought he might hit more home runs after tweaking his swing and strengthening his lower body, but he didn't expect to already reach seven. He has not tried to hit home runs, so he called most of them accidents. None have reached 400 feet.

Five of Duplantis' home runs have come with two strikes. His approach — hit the ball up the middle or to the opposite field — has not changed.

He still aims to hit the ball the other way when the pitcher holds a two-strike advantage, but his swing has allowed him to better react to mistakes. He's just adjusting to the pitches. And now he leads LSU in home runs.