A brief recap of LSU’s 64-50 win over Texas A&M in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center:

The good

Despite a 15-point loss late Wednesday night at Florida and return home early Thursday morning, which left them little time to prepare for Texas A&M, LSU was focused and on point on offense and defense. While LSU would have liked to shoot better than the 40.4% it did for the game, the Tigers knocked down 12 of their last 20 shots. That was crucial to keep a decent working margin and not let A&M get close enough to make things uncomfortable. The Aggies' 50 points were the lowest given up by a Will Wade team in SEC play.

The bad

LSU was outscored 18-16 in the paint area by Texas A&M. Usually a strong suit for the Tigers, the 16 points from close range were a season-low for Wade's team — just behind the 20 points they got in an 89-85 overtime win over the Aggies in College Station on Jan. 14.

Player of the game

Simply put, Skylar Mays did it all for the Tigers on Saturday. He scored a game-high 24 points — going for 19 in the second half — while pulling down a team-best nine rebounds. Mays added three assists and two steals to fill up his stats line. What didn't show in the stats was his aggressiveness on the offensive end, A&M coach Buzz Willliams pointed out, which put his Aggies in some bad rotations and freed up his teammates for baskets as well.

Key stat

4 — LSU committed just four turnovers in the contest. Not only was it a season-low for LSU (the Tigers had six vs. Liberty on Dec. 29), but it was the fewest in Wade's three seasons with the team. The previous low was five in a 61-60 loss to Georgia on Jan. 16, 2018.

Who's next?

LSU (20-9, 11-5 SEC) will visit Arkansas (18-11, 6-10 SEC) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a game to be televised by the SEC Network. The Razorbacks, who lost 99-89 at Georgia on Saturday, fell to the Tigers 79-77 in the second game of the conference schedule in Baton Rouge back on Jan. 8.