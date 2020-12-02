Isaiah Spiller looked for open space and couldn’t find any, his running lanes clogged by LSU defenders on third down. Spiller, the Texas A&M running back, darted to his right. He angled toward the sideline, needing 7 yards for a first down. LSU defenders swarmed him in the backfield.
Spiller lost three yards, and for the 14th time last weekend, LSU prevented a third down conversion. Though the Tigers lost 20-7 as their offense was unable to generate much production, they forced Texas A&M to go 2 for 16 on third down, continuing a recent trend of defensive improvement.
Over the last two games, LSU limited opponents to 2 for 26 on third down conversions. Arkansas didn’t pick up a third down. Texas A&M didn’t convert any in the second half. As a result, LSU held consecutive teams under 30 points for the first time this season and gave its offense a chance to win both games.
Now, LSU’s recent defensive progress will face its toughest test on Saturday night. Though LSU has played better, Alabama has the No. 1 offense in the country on third downs. The Crimson Tide converted 58.6% of third down situations (51 of 87) through eight games.
The last two weeks, LSU’s ability to stop opponents on third down marked a sudden reversal. Through five games, LSU allowed 31 of 66 third down conversions. Teams moved the chains almost 47% of the time they reached third down against LSU, one of the highest rates in the country.
The Tigers improved because of tighter man coverage and increased pressure from the defensive line. The elements worked in tandem. LSU’s four-man pass rush forced hurried decisions, and better coverage gave the quarterbacks few options downfield.
“The defensive linemen have been great on third down and getting after the quarterback and making him hurry and pressuring him to make quick decisions,” senior linebacker Jabril Cox said. “The backside, we've been focusing on knowing where our leverage is and where our help is to shut down the receivers.”
Though LSU recorded one quarterback hurry and one sack — the first sack Texas A&M allowed since the first half of its season opener — the Tigers forced eight incompletions on third down. They finished with a season-high 11 passes defended as the secondary erased the miscommunications and coverage busts that plagued them so often this year.
The same factors helped limit explosive plays, especially against Texas A&M. The Aggies didn’t enter the game known for long plays from scrimmage, which LSU defined as 15 yards or more, but LSU had struggled throughout the season with allowing explosive plays.
Texas A&M finished with four plays over 15 yards. Only one was a pass. The Aggies also had three runs combine for 110 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown by Spiller — the only offensive touchdown scored by Texas A&M.
“That was a big improvement for us,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “We had some explosive runs, but didn't have mistakes where guys were running free down there scoring touchdowns. I thought our man-to-man coverage was great. I thought our plan was great.”
Alabama presents an entirely different challenge. One of the most explosive offenses in the country, the Crimson Tide average 48.5 points per game, the third-most nationally. They generated 168 plays of at least 10 yards this season, which ranks seventh. On top of that, Alabama has an effective running game, giving the offense balance.
“This is the best offensive line we’ve seen come into Tiger Stadium in years,” Orgeron said. “The margin of error is going to be very small. We have to play well up front. We have to tackle. We have to eliminate the explosive plays.”
In order to do that and possibly pull off one of the biggest upsets in LSU history, Orgeron said the defense must locate senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith, the Southeastern Conference leader for career touchdown catches. Orgeron said LSU can’t get beat over the top, a theme earlier this season.
“Going into ‘Bama, we want to build off that and continue to thrive with the aspect of man coverage and getting after the quarterback,” Cox said, “especially on third downs.”