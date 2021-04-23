OXFORD, Miss. — Eddie Smith anticipated some level of decline. When LSU began its Southeastern Conference schedule five weeks ago, the hitting coach figured the level of pitching within the league would decrease LSU’s offensive numbers from non-conference play.
“But ours is more than we want it to be,” Smith said.
Halfway through the SEC schedule, LSU ranks 13th in the league in runs scored during conference games with 66. The Tigers also rank in the bottom half of the league in batting average (.238), slugging percentage (.375) and on-base percentage (.316), making it difficult to consistently win.
Overall, however, LSU ranks 10th in batting average (.270), seventh in slugging percentage (.457) and 11th in on-base percentage (.365) within the league, buoyed by its regular blowouts of non-conference teams.
“The challenge that's leaving us scratching our heads,” Smith said, “is we need to score more in SEC play.”
The first three conference series decimated LSU’s offensive numbers. The Tigers faced three of the top five pitching staffs in the league in terms of ERA, and they averaged three runs per game — 5.7 fewer than against non-conference teams. As a result, LSU dropped to 1-8 in the SEC, its worst start since 1969.
The past two weeks, LSU has displayed signs of offensive improvement. The Tigers won their series at Kentucky as the lineup found balance for the first time during an SEC game this season, and they captured their series opener against South Carolina. LSU also beat No. 9 Ole Miss 5-4 on Thursday night. The Tigers recorded 11 hits.
“Hitting is contagious,” freshman shortstop Jordan Thompson said. “When we get multiple guys getting hits in a row, you don't want to be the guy that gets out.”
But in the midst of those strides, there have been setbacks. Last weekend, LSU scored two runs each during two seven-inning games against South Carolina to lose the series.
“Development's not linear,” Smith said. “I can't sit here and give you an equation. Development isn't Y = 5 + 3x. It's something where you get a little bit better. You take two steps forward and you might take a step back.
“You face a really good pitcher. We equate that to the rodeo. It's like riding a really good bull. You aren't going to look as good doing it, but you might actually execute very well against that guy and just not see results like you do against other pitchers. If we can continue to stay nose down, keep working to get better every single day, I think we've got some great opportunities ahead for us.”
With four series left after this weekend's set against Ole Miss, Smith wants to see LSU’s hitters, especially the true freshmen, get “1% better every single day.” He understands LSU hasn’t played to its level of expectations, but he has seen improvement.
Recently, Smith compared LSU’s offensive numbers to some of the team’s historical rates. The Tigers scored a runner on third base 61% of the time this year, he said. They had scored the runner 63% of the time since 2011.
“We're close,” Smith said. “We just aren't quite there. I think that might be the theme of a lot of things throughout the start of this season. Now we've got five weeks to get there.”