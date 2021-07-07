Samford catcher and Louisiana native Tyler McManus announced Wednesday night he will transfer to LSU for his final season, adding another powerful bat to the roster.

This past spring, McManus batted .346 with 11 home runs, 53 RBIs and a 1.044 on-base plus slugging percentage, offensive numbers that far surpassed the catchers on LSU's team. He has immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer.

"After a lot of thought and prayers, I’ve decided to graduate transfer to LSU for my last year!" McManus wrote on social media. "I could not be more thankful for the memories and friendships I have gained during my time at Samford, but I am beyond excited for this opportunity!"

Catcher was one of LSU's few unsettled positions last season, as the Tigers searched for a consistent starter throughout the spring. They eventually settled on sophomore Alex Milazzo after sophomore Hayden Travinski suffered a season-ending UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery.

Though a talented defensive catcher and admired for his toughness, Milazzo struggled as a hitter. He batted .135 with seven RBIs.

LSU also had senior Braden Doughty and junior Jake Wyeth on the roster at catcher last season. The Tigers signed incoming freshmen Ian Moller and Carter Jensen, though both may get picked in the upcoming Major League Baseball draft.

A Slidell native, McManus started his college career at Delgado before spending the next two seasons at Samford. He has one season of eligibility.

With McManus' addition, new coach Jay Johnson has signed two transfers who posted impressive offensive numbers last season. The Tigers also added All-American infielder Jacob Berry. This spring at Arizona, Berry batted .352 with 17 home runs.

Both players may start next season.