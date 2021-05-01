Tyler Shelvin became the second LSU opt-out to land an NFL roster in the 2021 draft and yet another former Tiger landing with the Bengals when they selected the defensive tackle in the 4th round, No. 122 overall.
He joins his former teammates Joe Burrow, Thaddeus Moss and Ja'Marr Chase -- drafted No. 5 overall in 2021 -- in Cincinnati. The Bengals picked another Louisiana product in Tulane's Cam Sample earlier in the round.
The Lafayette native was the fourth Tigers player picked in the 2021 draft, along with Chase, wide receiver Terrace Marshall in the 2nd round to the Carolina Panthers and linebacker Jabril Cox to the Cowboys in the 4th round.
Shelvin ascended into a starring role along LSU's defensive line in the 2019 title campaign, starting 13 games and logging 39 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss.
He announced before the start of the 2020 season he would opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic, but reportedly was on the fence to return. Ultimately he decided to opt out and said he'd prepare for the 2021 NFL draft.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described Shelvin as a "block-eating nose tackle with girth, power and leverage to play the role of a tree stump against the run."
Shelvin was compared to NFL defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2020 season but also opted out due to the pandemic.
"[Shelvin] can be inconsistent in controlling and shedding single blocks in a timely fashion. He would benefit from better conditioning to improve both his stamina and quickness," Zierlein continued in his analysis. "He's unlikely to ever be much of a playmaker or pass rusher, which could limit his draft value, but his stout presence in the middle should carry value for teams looking to tighten up against the run."