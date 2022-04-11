WHO: LSU (23-9) vs. Lamar University (20-13)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. Lamar is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD ; Lamar — TBD
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Lamar comes to Baton Rouge after taking two of its three games against Tarleton State this weekend. This is the midway point of the Cardinals' seven-game road stretch. The Cardinals are led at the plate by Josh Blankenship, who is batting .349. LSU comes off a productive weekend at bat against the reigning national champions, but also leads the nation with 74 batters having been hit by a pitch. The next closest SEC team in the category is Missouri (46). LSU has switched up its starters on the mound week to week, starting Devin Fontenot last week. Bryce Collins warmed up in the bullpen a few times this weekend, but did not pitch. He's one of the options to start on Tuesday.