DENTON, Texas — The sixth-ranked LSU gymnastics team scored its second-highest mark of the season in a four-way meet against Pittsburgh, Texas Woman's College and Centenary on Friday at Kitty Magee Arena.
LSU's score of 197.625 was second only this season to its score against Alabama (198.050) on Feb. 18.
The Tigers bested Pittsburgh (195.600), Texas Woman’s (195.450) and Centenary (188.075) as they prepare for the postseason. LSU has two regular-season meets remaining before traveling to Birmingham, Alabama, for the SEC Championships.
“I thought we did what we needed to do today to get a nice road score,” coach Jay Clark said. “There are some things we still need to iron out and injuries to get through. I did like the fight though and response, especially from our freshmen. KJ (Johnson) and Aleah (Finnegan) showed real poise tonight and delivered when we needed them to.”
LSU gymnasts swept the all-around and every event, led by Kiya Johnson’s 39.450.
The Tigers’ vault lineup scored a 49.500 to match their season-high on the event. KJ Johnson scored a 9.95 on her Yurchenko Full, which was perfect for the 9.95 start value. Haleigh Bryant matched her with a 9.95 in the anchor spot. Elena Arenas and Kiya Johnson each scored a 9.875 and Sarah Edwards added a 9.85.
On floor, LSU scored a 49.475 for a its highest road score in the event this season. Kiya Johnson earned the win with a 9.95 in the anchor spot. Aleah Finnegan matched her career high in the event with a 9.90 and Olivia Dunne, KJ Johnson and Edwards each scored a 9.875.
Without Bridget Dean in the lineup, the Tigers scored a 49.225 on beam. Finnegan set a career high and earned her first collegiate win with a 9.925. Christina Desiderio opened with a 9.80 and Arenas also scored a 9.80. Bryant earned a 9.875 and Kiya Johnson scored a 9.825 in the sixth spot.
LSU started the meet with a 49.425 on bars. Kiya Johnson began with a 9.80 and Arenas followed with a 9.875 to set a career high. Alyona Shchennikova scored a 9.90 in her return to the bars lineup after missing the past two meets. Bryant and Sami Durante each scored a 9.925 to earn the victory on bars.
The Tigers return home for their final SEC meet of the season against Kentucky at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assemby Center.