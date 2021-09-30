LSU continues Southeastern Conference play late Saturday night with a game against No. 22 Auburn in Tiger Stadium. Here are the top three players to watch for the Auburn Tigers:
1. Bo Nix/T.J. Finley, quarterback
As of Thursday, we didn't know if Nix, a two-year starter, or Finley would take the first snap. But it doesn't matter because both should play, especially after Finley took his team 98 yards to the game-winning touchdown last week. Nix has proven to a capable quarterback, so LSU's defense will have to be ready for both on any given series.
2. Tank Bigsby, running back
Auburn ranks eighth nationally in rushing with 257.0 yards per game and one of the main reasons is Bigsby, the 2020 SEC freshman of the year. The 6-foot, 208-pounder is averaging 100.8 yards a game, which ranks third in the SEC. Bigsby opened the season with three 100-yard rushing games being held to 60 by Georgia State.
3. Zakoby McClain, linebacker
To be sure, LSU will have to know where No. 9 is at all times. A 6-foot, 219-pound tackling machine, McClain was third in the SEC last season with 113 stops. A preseason All-SEC pick, he posted five double-digit tackle games a year ago with a career-high 17 against Texas A&M.
Sheldon Mickles