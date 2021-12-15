Upgrading the offensive line is a big priority this offseason for LSU, which has needs at the position and a new coach, Brian Kelly, with a reputation for developing future NFL prospects. Emery Jones, LSU's latest signee, looks like a player who could help the Tigers and give himself a shot at the pros one day.
A two-sport athlete at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Jones was part of a team that has now won back-to-back state championships. The standout offensive lineman clearly has athletic skills, maneuvering down the line of scrimmage with ease and making blocks at the second and third levels of defenses.
Listed as 6-foot-4 and 341 pounds, according to 247Sports, Jones may be a candidate to play in the interior of LSU's offensive line — but his ability to move players against their will in the running game is what makes him special. This play below shows how he can not only move defenders out of running lanes, but has the willingness to finish blocks with the defender on his back.
Emery Jones (@Emeryjones68) just escorted a @JHSNolaFootball player out the club pic.twitter.com/YVsEOecWLJ— Josh Sibley (@RealJSibley) December 5, 2021
In terms of pass protection, Jones can quickly get into his pass sets and uses his hands well to engage and keep defenders in front of him. There is a possibility he still stays at tackle because of his athletic ability — but at either guard spot, Jones could flourish as a people-mover in the middle of the Tigers’ line.
Below are a few examples of how Jones makes it tough for defensive linemen to get past him.
#Rivals250 LSU OL commit Emery Jones isn't worried about the Tigers slow start to the season"I can't wait to get over there."More from Jones: https://t.co/mmdwsY3IJw pic.twitter.com/W2GsMUu0Wp— Rivals (@Rivals) September 14, 2021
Jones, along with Monroe five-star prospect Will Campbell, have the potential to develop under Kelly's system and tutelage, because they certainly have some intriguing physical tools.