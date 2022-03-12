Days after LSU received a lengthy Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, the program fired head men's basketball coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong on Saturday.
The allegations include eight Level I violations, seven of them tied to the men’s basketball program under coach Will Wade, and two Level II violations. There was also a single Level III violation.
Below is the NCAA's full notice of Allegations letter that was sent directly to LSU, ultimately leading to the firing of Wade.
Can't see the PDF below? Click here.
Despite the allegations LSU faces, the basketball team is still expected to participate in the NCAA tournament, should it be selected in Sunday's selection show.