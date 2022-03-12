LSU Alabama Basketball

LSU head coach Will Wade reacts, drawing a technical foul during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

Days after LSU received a lengthy Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, the program fired head men's basketball coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong on Saturday.

The allegations include eight Level I violations, seven of them tied to the men’s basketball program under coach Will Wade, and two Level II violations. There was also a single Level III violation.

Below is the NCAA's full notice of Allegations letter that was sent directly to LSU, ultimately leading to the firing of Wade.

Can't see the PDF below? Click here.

Download PDF LSU Notice of Allegeations from NCAA
Here is the full Notice of Allegations letter LSU received from the NCAA.

LSU sports news in your inbox

If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today.

Despite the allegations LSU faces, the basketball team is still expected to participate in the NCAA tournament, should it be selected in Sunday's selection show.

Major violations surrounded former LSU basketball coach Will Wade in notice of allegations

LSU expected to play in NCAA tournament despite Will Wade's firing Saturday

Email Devin Jackson at DJackson@TheAdvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @RealD_Jackson.