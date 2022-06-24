North Carolina State slugger Tommy White is the latest to join the LSU Tigers out of the transfer portal.

White, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, batted .362 with 85 hits, 12 doubles and 27 home runs, which shattered a 32-year-old record for the most home runs by any NCAA freshman.

He led NCAA freshmen in home runs, RBIs (74) and slugging percentage (.757). His announcement to enter the transfer portal came after N.C. State failed to make the NCAA tournament, ending its season after the ACC tournament. Since then, White was rumored to lean heavily toward Florida State, but the Seminoles have yet to name a coach since Mike Martin Jr. was fired June 10.

White made 55 starts for the Wolfpack, seeing time as mainly a designated hitter. He also played first and third base.

LSU will need to fill a void at third base since Jacob Berry will leave the program as an expected first-round draft pick and Collier Cranford, who also made starts at the position, is in the transfer portal.