The last seven meetings with Alabama have produced plenty of heartache for the Tigers, but there have also been plenty of stirring LSU victories over the years. Here’s five to remember:
Nov. 8, 1969
LSU 20, Alabama 15
Allen Shorey scores two TDs and converts a crucial last-minute fourth down as Charles McClendon becomes Paul “Bear” Bryant’s first former player to beat him in the regular season. “Coach,” McClendon says, “this has been a long time coming.” “I know it, Mac,” Bryant replies, “but don’t ever think I like it.”
Nov. 6, 1993
LSU 17, Alabama 13
A headline in that day’s Mobile Register: “Tide could lose, pigs might fly.” LSU (3-5) is a 25-point underdog in Tuscaloosa to No. 5 Alabama, unbeaten in 31 straight games. After a scoreless first half, Jay Johnson and Robert Toomer score on 2-yard runs to trigger LSU’s most stunning upset ever.
Nov. 4, 2000
LSU 30, Alabama 28
Alabama’s 14-0-1 unbeaten streak at LSU since 1971 finally comes to an end thanks in part to a scoreboard replay. Alabama is awarded the ball after a bobbled Domanick Davis punt, but replays convince game officials that LSU’s Erin Damond gets it at the LSU 14, helping preserve the Tigers’ 23-21 fourth-quarter lead.
Nov. 3, 2007
LSU 41, Alabama 34
When Nick Saban leaves the Miami Dolphins for Alabama in December 2006, this game becomes the “Saban Bowl.” Tied 34-34 with less than three minutes left, John Parker Wilson fumbles on a Chad Jones sack, setting up Jacob Hester’s winning TD run with 1:26 left. LSU stays on track for the BCS title.
Nov. 5, 2011
LSU 9, Alabama 6 (OT)
The first No. 1 versus 2 regular-season showdown in LSU history is billed as the Game of the Century. It certainly is for the defenses. After Alabama misses a field goal in overtime, Drew Alleman’s 25-yarder wins it. Bama exacts revenge with a 21-0 win in the BCS National Championship Game.