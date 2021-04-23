HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The LSU beach volleyball team defeated Missouri State 4-1 Friday at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex in the first round of the CCSA tournament to advance in the winner's bracket.
"Overall it was a good performance," LSU coach Russell Brock said. "In a tournament of this format, you've got to win and that's all that really matters."
The No. 2 seeded Tigers (23-5) will face No. 3 TCU at 7 p.m. Friday in the second round. The match was originally set Saturday, but because of a high chance of rain Saturday was moved up.
TCU defeated Charleston 3-2. The Horned frogs are 23-6.