Since the early years of his career, Brian Kelly has run at least one side of the ball as a head coach. Usually he handled the offense, and he called plays at all of his previous schools, only recently giving up the responsibility the last few years at Notre Dame.

The obvious question once Kelly finished hiring LSU’s staff was how much he would delegate to offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, a longtime assistant who once left for Cincinnati so he could design the scheme himself.

“Let's get this clear,” Kelly said. “I call all the really good plays.”

Kelly’s joke Thursday signaled Denbrock will oversee the offense. While Kelly will remain involved to some degree, it’s on Denbrock to construct the scheme and call plays. Kelly then can focus on game management and building relationships with players across the roster, similar to his last few years at Notre Dame.

Matt House felt a 'hunger' to become LSU's defensive coordinator. The scheme? In progress. Over Matt House's three years as the linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, he held onto the desire to become a college defensive coordinator again.

“This is not a detachment from anything,” Kelly said as he introduced the offensive staff. “I'll meet with our coordinators. I'll be in offensive meetings and defensive meetings. But there's a difference between full detachment and still as the head coach being responsible for end-of-game situations, timeouts [and] fixing things as they go.”

There are still basic ideals Kelly wants from the offense — physicality, discipline and putting the ball in playmakers’ hands — but he and Denbrock have similar philosophies. Denbrock also wants LSU to run the football at will, be physical and create explosive plays.

What exactly that looks like is “a work in progress.”

“We're just at the beginning stages of that,” Denbrock said. “To say we're going to run my offense would be pretty arrogant on my part, especially considering the talent that's in this room. We're going to run an offense that's LSU's offense.”

Much like his defensive counterpart Matt House, Denbrock wants to use multiple formations. He has called 10, 11, 12 and even 14 personnel during his career, and he expects to implement various looks, including with the quarterback under center, something LSU largely removed the previous three years with a run-pass option scheme.

“We're in the process of trying to figure out exactly what direction that's going to end up taking,” Denbrock said. “We're a personnel-driven offense at its core, which means it's multiple enough that we can do what we need to do with whichever personnel grouping we decide to do it with.”

Spring practice will be crucial for learning what those players can do. The new coaches emphasized this week they haven’t spent much time with the team yet, and though they can watch plenty of previous film, they want to give everyone a fresh start with no preconceived notions of their talent.

Denbrock and the rest of the offensive staff will still bring concepts to teach at the beginning of spring practice, which they have discussed since meeting one another earlier this month. None of them has worked together, and only offensive line coach Brad Davis worked at LSU last season.

In the month before practice starts March 24, the coaches will continue to review different schemes and verbiage as they develop an understanding of the playbook. Then once spring ball arrives, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan said, they’ll be able to decide what to focus on with this team.

“I think that will be an ever, ongoing challenge throughout the spring to understand where we can highlight our strengths and hide our weaknesses as an offense,” Sloan said, then he winked. “That's coach Denbrock's job.”