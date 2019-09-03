BR.gasouthernlsu1516.090119 bf.jpg
LSU was ranked No. 6 by the AP and Amway Coaches Polls ahead of its game against Texas this weekend.

The Longhorns are ranked No. 9 by both polls, moving up one spot from their preseason ranking.

The game, which can push the winner into the early playoff conversation, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Darrell K Royal — Texas Memorial Stadium. It marks the first regular season game between LSU and Texas since 1954.

LSU beat Georgia Southern, 55-3, in its season opener, while Texas won 45-14 over Louisiana Tech.

