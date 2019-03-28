Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was asked about the current federal investigations involving college basketball, including the one that lead to the suspension of LSU coach Will Wade.
Izzo concurred with the reporter who asked if he felt like a “guardian of the game.”
“I do,” said Izzo, who didn't mention Wade directly. "I'm saddened by what went on with the federal investigation and what's going on.
“Do I think there are some problems in college basketball? I definitely do. Do I think people are wrapping their arms around it and trying to make a difference? I do.
“Sometimes when things happen, that leads to change that's positive change. If that happens, that would be good, too.”