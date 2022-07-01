LSU has added an in-state opponent to its future football schedule.
The Tigers will host Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6, 2025, as the home opener that season. LSU begins the year on the road against Clemson.
The other non-conference game currently on the schedule in 2025 will be Nov. 22 against Western Kentucky.
LSU often arranged games against in-state opponents in recent seasons. It hosted McNeese State and UL-Monroe last year. This fall, it plays Southern and Grambling.
LSU last played Louisiana Tech in 2018. The Tigers won 38-21 at home as their record against the Bulldogs improved to 19-1 all-time.