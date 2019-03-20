Ed Orgeron's two-year contract extension and raise to $4 million per year was approved during a committee meeting Wednesday morning by the LSU Board of Supervisors.

The contract was unanimously approved by the board's athletic committee, and the board is expected to fully approve the contracts this afternoon.

"I think he's represented the university extremely well," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said while presenting the proposal to the board.

Orgeron received a two-year, $4 million extension, which makes him the 24th highest paid coach nationally, tied with Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente, and it would rank eighth in the SEC.

He is two seasons into his current contract, which is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, in which he is making $3.5 million per year — a figure that ranked 36th nationally among FBS head coaches, according to USA Today, and 10th among head coaches in the Southeastern Conference.

His contract includes nearly $2 million in incentives, and it would bump his buyout to $10 million in the first year. The buyout would decrease by $250,000 each month until it decreased to a flat $4 million on Feb. 28, 2021.

Orgeron's buyout is currently about $5.5 million, and it will decrease gradually to $4.5 million in 2020.

The proposed contract has also increased the stakes for Orgeron to lead LSU toward national championship contention.

In his current contract, if LSU wins 10 games in the regular season, Orgeron receives a $100,000 bonus; for 11 wins, a $150,000 bonus; for 12 wins a $200,000 bonus.

In the proposed contract, Orgeron will receive a $250,000 bonus for 10 regular season wins, $350,000 for 11 wins, $500,000 for 12 wins.

"I think we would all be very happy to pay him that $500,000," Alleva said.

Orgeron would also receive a $250,000 bonus if LSU reached the College Football Playoff Semifinals. His current contract would pay him a $150,000 bonus. All other post-season incentives would remain the same.

New contracts for safeties coach Bill Busch and new passing game coordinator were also approved.

Busch will receive a $50,000 raise and a one-year extension to his contract. He finished the first year of his two-year, $375,000 per year contract. His new contract of $425,000 per year will expire on March 31, 2021.

Busch joined the LSU staff in 2018, following two seasons as a defensive assistant at Rutgers. He had coached with LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda at Wisconsin from 2013 to 2014, and Busch helped the LSU secondary continue to be one of the elite groups in the nation.

Brady had his three-year, $400,000 per year contract approved, which expires March 31, 2022.

LSU is now paying its assistant coaching staff a total figure of $6,440,000.

The new contracts come just months after the LSU Tigers football team concluded its first 10-win season since 2013 with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida.

Orgeron is 25-9 since taking over LSU as the interim coach, four games into the 2016 season. He first signed a five-year deal at the end of the 2016 season when he was hired to replace former coach Les Miles, who was fired after a 2-2 start.

Talks of an extension for Orgeron started to brew following the end of the regular season, and sources familiar with the situation told The Advocate on Jan. 30 that LSU and Orgeron were working on details for a new contract.

The new contract comes at a time where the football program, according to Orgeron, is "much further ahead than we've ever been."

LSU finished No. 6 in the final AP polls (its highest finish since finishing No. 2 as national runners-up in 2011), which will likely vault the Tigers into the Top 10 to start the 2019 season.

The program also had low coaching turnover — just one replacement with new passing game coordinator Joe Brady filling in for Jerry Sullivan, who retired in January.

The Tigers have 16 starters returning (8 offense, 8 defense), including quarterback Joe Burrow, who was named the offensive MVP of the Fiesta Bowl. Paired with a 2019 recruiting haul that ranked No. 5 nationally, including top cornerback prospect Derek Stingley, who enrolled early and practiced before the Fiesta Bowl, the Tigers have more promise than concern this spring.

