One of LSU’s biggest sports stars ever will now become the first LSU female athlete to get her own statue on campus.
Seimone Augustus, the superstar Capitol High graduate who led LSU to three straight Final Fours and went on to win four WNBA titles, will be honored with a statue outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, the school announced Monday afternoon.
Augustus’ statue will join those of Bob Pettit and Shaquille O’Neal. A statue for Maravich, men's college basketball's all-time leading scorer, has been cast and is also in the works, with an unveiling expected later this year.
"Words can’t express the gratitude I feel in my heart," Augustus said according to LSU. "To leave a timeless legacy of inspiration for generations to follow is a lifelong goal, and with this announcement, I am humbly honored. Representing Louisiana has always been and always will be a driving force in my continued pursuit to greatness."
There was no immediate announcement from LSU as to when the Augustus statue would be unveiled or where exactly it would be located.
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey called Augustus personally with the news. When Mulkey came to LSU a year ago she made it one of her priorities to have a statue to honor Augustus.
“She was very emotional and humbled as you’d think she would be,” Mulkey said. “She was just kind of speechless. It should have been done a long time ago, quite frankly. I told her how worthy she was of it.”
“Seimone was a singular talent who inspired basketball players across the world and helped transform LSU women’s basketball team into a national powerhouse,” athletic director Scott Woodward said in a release. “She will long be remembered as LSU’s greatest female student-athlete, and we are honored to recognize Seimone as one of the most iconic athletes to ever wear purple and gold.”
No other LSU women’s basketball player impacted her team and sport more than Augustus.
Arguably the greatest athlete Baton Rouge has ever produced, Augustus led the Tigers to the first three of their five consecutive Women's Final Four appearances in 2004, 2005 and 2006 and was twice named Naismith National Player of the Year.
Augustus went on to win four WNBA championships as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, earning the WNBA Finals MVP award in 2011, as well as three Olympic gold medals. She retired in May 2021 after 15 pro seasons to join the the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Sparks, the team for which she played her final pro season.
Augustus earned three first team All-America honors and the 2006 NCAA Class Award, given to the nation’s premier senior student-athlete based on achievement in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. Augustus’ No. 33 jersey has hung from the rafters of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center since Jan. 26, 2010, when she became the first LSU female student-athlete to have her jersey retired.
One of only five Tigers to top the 2,000-point mark, and she ended her LSU career with 2,702 points, the second-highest total in program history. She led LSU to a 121-19 record in her career from 2002-06, the most ever fror the program in a four-year span. With her on the court, the Tigers averaged 5,227 fans for the 59 home games during her career and they played in front of five of the six largest home crowds in program history.
“She was just so talented,” said Mulkey, who coached against Augustus while she was the coach at Baylor. “A defensive nightmare. Her midrange jumper was lethal. You just hoped she had an off night.
"She could score, take you off the dribble and rebound over a smaller player. She’s one of the greatest ever to play the game.”