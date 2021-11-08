Emotions ran high for LSU coach Ed Orgeron's final trip to Alabama as LSU's head coach. As he exited the stadium on Saturday night, Orgeron triumphantly threw his hands up with his thumbs and index fingers outstretched in the shape of an L in each hand.
Of course, fans hadn't forgotten that during his last trip to Tuscaloosa, Orgeron made an explicit statement following the Tigers' 46-41 victory in his postgame speech.
LSU held Alabama to 20 points, marking the first time in 34 games the Crimson Tide didn't score 30 points and below the season average by 26 points. Alabama also tied its school record of lowest rushing yards in a game with 6.
"I really thought we were the better team that night and I still feel that way after watching the film," Orgeron said. "I just thought our defense whipped the offense’s butt."
But there were also several times throughout the game Orgeron wasn't afraid to show his emotion and he was honest on Monday about his thoughts on the game.
"I don't take things said about me personally," Orgeron said. "I can't say nothing about it, but I can do something about it. And neither I nor our team was intimidated by anybody and I mean anybody on the sideline of Alabama or in the stadium. We went in to win. No disrespect to them. Great coaches, great team, big fans, but we were not going to go in there and get intimidated."