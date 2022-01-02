Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson

LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant (left) and Kiya Johnson will perform Friday night during the Tigers' season opener against Centenary.

The current coronavirus surge has impacted the LSU gymnastics season before it even got started.

Because of COVID-19 issues within its program, West Virginia had to pull out of Friday's meet at No. 5 LSU.

Instead, the Tigers scrambled to bring in Centenary as a replacement. Centenary was not scheduled to open its season until Jan. 14.

Introductions are set for 5:45 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will still be televised on the SEC Network.

LSU's other home meets are Jan. 21 against Arkansas,  Feb. 5 against Auburn, Feb. 18 against Alabama, March 4 against Kentucky and March 11 against Utah. Individual meet tickets, season tickets and flex plans are still available through LSUtix.net.

