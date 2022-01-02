The current coronavirus surge has impacted the LSU gymnastics season before it even got started.
Because of COVID-19 issues within its program, West Virginia had to pull out of Friday's meet at No. 5 LSU.
Instead, the Tigers scrambled to bring in Centenary as a replacement. Centenary was not scheduled to open its season until Jan. 14.
Introductions are set for 5:45 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The meet will still be televised on the SEC Network.
LSU's other home meets are Jan. 21 against Arkansas, Feb. 5 against Auburn, Feb. 18 against Alabama, March 4 against Kentucky and March 11 against Utah. Individual meet tickets, season tickets and flex plans are still available through LSUtix.net.