After a big weekend at the prestigious Texas Relays, the LSU men's and women's track and field teams are both No. 1 in the initial national ratings index of the outdoor season.
The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association unveiled its first computer-generated ratings on Monday morning, which showed the Tigers and Lady Tigers perched at the top.
It's the first time since the 2008 season that both LSU teams have simultaneously been ranked No. 1 outdoors.
The Tigers returned to the No. 1 spot outdoors for the first time since 2008; the last time the Lady Tigers occupied the top spot was midway through the 2018 season.
Both teams were ranked No. 1 going into the 2020 NCAA indoor championships when the event was canceled by the COVID pandemic one day before the competition began.
Coach Dennis Shaver's teams, who opened the outdoor season at the Louisiana Classics in Lafayette a week ago, combined for six event wins and two school records on the final day of the Texas Relays on Saturday.
Following two weeks of the outdoor season, LSU's men and women lead the NCAA with a total of 25 top-10 national marks.
Topping the charts in their individual events are Terrance Laird (200, 19.81 seconds), Tonea Marshall (100 hurdles, 12.75), Damion Thomas (110 hurdles, 13.22), Jurnee Woodward (400 hurdles, 56.64) and Abby O'Donoghue (high jump, 6 feet, 2 inches).
The Lady Tigers' 4x100-meter relay team, of which Marshall is a member, also leads the nation with a time of 42.87 seconds which they posted in taking the title at the Texas Relays.
LSU hosts the first of four home outdoor meets — the Battle on the Bayou — on Saturday at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
LSU will allow 50% capacity (about 2,800 participants and spectators) and fans will be allowed entry into the stadium on a first-come, first-served basis.