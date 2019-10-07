Superstar New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson has been announced as the guest picker for ESPN's College Gameday, a representative with LSU Tweeted on Monday.
The Tweet was later deleted and an another official denounced it.
The popular college football pregame show announced last week it was coming to Baton Rouge for the top 10 match up between the Tigers and visiting Florida.
The show introduces a guest to make game selections alongside the panel of college football experts.
Zion was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and is one of the most talked about NBA rookies ever.
This is the second time this season LSU has been one of the teams involved in a College Gameday selected show, and the second time in as many years the show has broadcast from Baton Rouge.