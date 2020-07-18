Coming off the team's first national championship in more than a decade, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn't expect to see any drop off if a season is played.
Orgeron touched on several topics while speaking on the Marty and McGee show on ESPN on Saturday, including his feeling there will be college football this fall and that his team will continue the success it built.
"I feel like we have an excellent roster," Orgeron said. "This freshman class is the best freshman class I recruited. The best I've seen in a long time."
LSU finished with the No. 4 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, highlighted by three five star prospects.
Orgeron has relied heavily on young players before.
Last season, true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was a consensus all-American.
It's still unclear if, or what, a college football season would look like in 2020.
Orgeron has said during multiple interviews in the last week he is preparing for a season and that he expects games will be played.
He echoed those sentiments again while speaking to Marty Smith.
"That's just my gut feeling," he said.
