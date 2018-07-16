ATLANTA — Though a bone of contention for LSU and some of its fans, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday the current 6-1-1 scheduling format remains the “clear preference of our SEC members.”
Under the 6-1-1 format, teams play all other teams in their respective division, one permanent opponent from the other division and one rotating opponent from the other division.
Under the format, LSU plays Florida home and home every year, as it has since 1971. LSU athletic director Joe Alleva has in the past criticized the scheduling format as being competitively imbalanced.
Sankey, giving his remarks to open 2018 SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame, asserted that the scheduling format maintains strong rivalries and has helped the SEC be one of the top conferences in the nation in terms of bowl teams and national championship contenders.
Sankey also downplayed the prospect of “refreshing” cross-divisional matchups, as well as the notion of the SEC going to a nine-game schedule.
“The College Football Playoff committee said they look at the entire schedule and it needs to be robust,” Sankey said. “The play in this league is uniquely robust.”
Sankey also addressed the issue of the nationwide expansion of legalized sports gambling. He said the conference is likely to create a player “availability” report, though he cautioned whether it could be in place for the 2018 season.
“If this is to happen, we have one shot to get it right,” Sankey said.
Sankey also said the SEC is considering subscribing to a service to analyze games to see if anything unusual happened in games as it relates to the betting line.
SEC Media Days returns to Hoover, Alabama, in 2019, where it had been since 1985 until this year. Sankey said the event could move again in 2020 but did not mention any potential sites.