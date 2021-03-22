The undersized Tigers showed they weren't overmatched, but a consistent and overpowering Michigan attack proved too steep a challenge as LSU fell, 86-78, the the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32.

Cam Thomas dropped a game-high 30 points, but couldn't convert on a spinning layup attempt that would've brought a late Tigers rally within four.

Javonte Smart pitched in 27 and five assists. Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown led the way for Michigan with 21 apiece.

"They came to fight, we came to fight," Smart said, "but our energy wore off... They just outplayed us at the end."

The Wolverines advance to the Sweet 16 to face Florida State.

After making their impact from the perimeter in the first half, it was hard-nosed drives into the paint that put the Tigers back in control early in the second. LSU scored on five consecutive paint possessions to begin the second half, the first two ending in Trendon Watford trips to the free-throw-line. Smart then converted through contact for a 3-point play before dropping in a floater on the following possession. Thomas' 2-for-2 trip to the free-throw line turned a 1-point halftime deficit into a 51-45 lead at the 16-minute mark.

That hard-nosed play manifested into an early trip into the bonus for LSU, but they were unable to take advantage with Michigan only picking up one additional team foul over the next 8 minutes.

LSU didn't commit its first turnover until well into the second half, but it was costly. Michigan returned from a timeout with a Mike Smith 3-pointer that ended an 8-0 Tigers run. Brooks followed up the next possession with a 3-pointer of his own to knot the score at 51.

Michigan opened up its first two-possession lead of the game at 55-51 on a Brown dunk, but LSU had a loud answer. Smart drove for a lay-up to regain momentum on the next possession. After an LSU stop, Thomas converted on a layup through contact, and Smart followed on the next possession with a 3-pointer to lift LSU back to a 58-55 advantage.

After cooling from a scorching start to the game, Thomas' third and final 3-pointer of the night stretched LSU's lead to 63-58 before a timeout with 10:46 to go. Michigan answered with a 9-0 run of its own to climb to a 67-63 lead, prompting a Will Wade timeout with 8:36 remaining.

Michigan extended its lead to 80-70 after Wolverines' 7-foot center Hunter Dickinson picked up his fourth foul and headed to the bench just inside the 5-minute mark. Franz Wagner, the younger brother of former Michigan star Moritz Wagner, had 5 of those points. The 6-foot-8 guard converted a running lay-up, then hit a 3-pointer to deal a crushing blow to LSU's comeback hopes.

The Tigers began to chip away with Aundre Hyatt's steal and dunk, despite struggling to find points on offense. It was Wagner again who stepped up for the Wolverines. The sophomore converted on a press-breaking dunk, and answered a pair of LSU free throws with a tip-in bucket to hold the Tigers' rally at bay.

Watford had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks before fouling out in the final minute.

Unlike their slow-starting NCAA Tournament opener, the Tigers came out firing against the Wolverines. LSU drained five of its first nine shots, including three 3-pointers, and climbed out to an early 13-6 lead by the first media timeout.

Thomas was main catalyst, draining his first four shots from the field. The freshman accounted for 12 consecutive LSU points before Watford converted on a layup just before the 12-minute mark. Thomas finished the first half with a game-high 19 points.

Despite a much larger Wolverines frontcourt the Tigers outrebounded Michigan 9-6 over the first eight minutes and led 19-12.

Brooks kept the Wolverines in touch in the first half, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and pitching in 8 of the Wolverines' 19 opening points as his teammates combined to go 0-for-7 from the perimeter.

Michigan closed the gap as it more aggressively worked the ball inside, where Dickinson went to work against the Tigers' frontcourt that doesn't regularly play anyone taller than 6-foot-9. Michigan's leading scorer had 6 points, four rebounds and a block in the first half, while the Wolverines asserted themselves on the board to go into halftime with a 19-16 rebounding advantage.

The Tigers led by as much as nine in the first half and didn't commit a turnover, but Michigan closed on a 14-6 run to take a 43-42 lead into the break.