Justin McMillan has found his landing spot, and it's only about 80 miles down I-10.

The Texas-native announced his plans to transfer to Tulane University while speaking on "Off the Bench" with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert on 104.5 FM ESPN in Baton Rouge.

"LSU has been great to me," he said in the interview. The transfer was made official Thursday, he said in an interview with The Advocate.

Tulane has not yet confirmed the transfer.

McMillan, a junior who graduated from LSU this year, is eligible to play immediately. Tulane's incumbent starter is senior Jonathan Banks, whom Green Wave coach Willie Fritz has said previously he believes to be an NFL-caliber talent.

McMillan said Fritz’s offense is one that is “well rounded to suit the quarterback’s best interests,” — an up-tempo, shotgun style with many quick rhythm throws — and that was one of the big reasons he chose Tulane.

“Looking back I had a great time (at LSU),” McMillan said. “The only thing that hurt was leaving. It was making the best decision for me, my family and my situation. And I feel like to better my career. But LSU was nothing but great to me.”

“I’m an LSU alumni,” McMillan said. “That’s always my home. The guys over there I built a great connection with for a good meat of my life. I’m growing, aging, becoming a grown man.”

McMillan became the second LSU quarterback to transfer in a matter of days when he announced his decision. Redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse, who had been part of a four-man quarterback competition, transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

LSU had blocked McMillan from transferring to another SEC school, or any school the Tigers play within the next two years.

Junior Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow and sophomore Myles Brennan remain competing for the job, for which head coach Ed Orgeron has not hinted at a favorite. LSU opens the season against Miami on Sunday, Sept. 9 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

