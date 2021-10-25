Linebacker Damone Clark represents the No. 18 both on the field and off the field.
In the loss to Ole Miss on Saturday, the senior amassed 20 total tackles, including eight solo, 2½ for loss and one sack.
"He is relentless," coach Ed Orgeron said. "He’s a big, strong athlete, very fast. Now he’s working on his flexibility where he can flip his hips in man coverage. His open field tackling has just been off the charts. That tackle he made on the quarterback on the sideline and him running the quarterback down was a phenomenal football play."
Clark has also been wearing No. 18 for the Tigers, a number awarded to players who best represent LSU. Orgeron said Clark's success just adds to the meaning behind the number.
"The number 18 is about the character of what you do on and off the field, sort of like the perfect player," Orgeron said. "Not necessarily is the best player, and we gave him the number 18 because of academics, his leadership, his work in the weight room, the way he handles himself and then to be a great player on top of it just adds to the number."