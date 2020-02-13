College baseball begins this weekend, and a lot must fall into place for LSU to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2017. Wilson Alexander breaks down what needs to happen.

1. Take up arms

Deep pitching staffs with talented weekend rotations helped carry LSU’s last three College World Series teams. The Tigers had aces like Alex Lange in 2017 and 2015 and Aaron Nola in 2013. They also had versatile options in the bullpen and reliable starters. A pitching staff once again filled with potential forms the backbone of this LSU team. It has four experienced starters, power arms in the bullpen and complementary pieces. Will this group meet expectations? LSU must replace the majority of its lineup, but the pitching staff may carry LSU into championship contention.

2. Henry locks down

The Tigers have lacked a dominant ace the last two seasons, one capable of consistently giving LSU a quality start on Friday night that protects its bullpen for the weekend. LSU has tabbed draft-eligible sophomore Cole Henry as that pitcher this year, and for LSU to reach its goals, Henry must maximize his talent. Henry proved he can lead a staff last year until arm soreness sidelined him the final month of the regular season. Henry shortened his delivery in response, trying to maintain his health. If the mechanical change keeps Henry on the field all season, LSU has its ace.

Why LSU pitcher Cole Henry believes shortened delivery will help him last the season Cole Henry altered his delivery after he felt arm soreness last year. He hopes the change will take stress off his arm and help him lead LSU's pitching staff throughout the season.

3. Grow up fast

College World Series teams often feature an unexpected or young player who developed into a star during the season. LSU will need more than one. Knowing it would lose the majority of its lineup from last year’s team, LSU added 10 new hitters in its latest recruiting class. It only has four upperclassmen in the field. None of them are seniors, leaving freshmen or unestablished sophomores to fill most of the lineup. LSU will need time to find its best combination of players as it looks for reliable starters. And if no one emerges as a star, LSU will need plenty of small contributions.

Once part of No. 1 recruiting class, 3 'crucial' LSU sophomores aim for improvement The 2018 recruiting class arrived at LSU brimming with expectations, labeled as the No. 1 group in the country. One year later, three members of that recruiting class need to show improvement.

4. Steady Eddie

The most significant change on the coaching staff happened last summer, when LSU picked Eddie Smith as its volunteer hitting coach. Smith inherited an almost brand-new lineup stocked with unproven players. Since fall practice, Smith has introduced an offensive approach reliant on extra-base hits and walks. He wants to lead the Southeastern Conference in OPS, a metric that combines on-base and slugging percentage. He also taught hitters to attack with less than two strikes and battle on the verge of strikeouts. Many of the players said they improved under Smith’s tutelage. They have to show it.

Inside hitting coach Eddie Smith's plan for increasing LSU baseball's offensive production Hitting coach Eddie Smith showed LSU's players a slideshow presentation during their first team meeting. He set a foundation for his expectations, and the Tigers have accepted his requests.

5. Injury prevention

After two seasons derailed by injuries, LSU needs its increased attention toward arm care to keep the pitching staff healthy deep into June. The Tigers began tracking their pitchers’ workloads with sensors, tweaked their functional movement assessments and gave pitchers more days off during practice. They also created a pitching development center with a edgertronic, slow-motion camera — all in the hopes they can keep their players on the field. More playing time will help them improve, and with fewer pitchers on the roster than last year, LSU needs its best arms to stay healthy.