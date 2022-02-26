The LSU track and field program collected three individual wins Saturday on the final day of the Southeastern Conference indoor championships.
Alia Armstrong, Eric Edwards Jr. and Sean Dixon-Bodie picked up the victories, while Favour Ofili broke a 19-year-old school record even though she didn't win her event.
The LSU women scored 64 points to finish fourth over the two-day competition at Texas A&M's Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium. The men's team was eighth with 46 points.
Armstrong got the women's team off to a good start on the track Saturday when she won the 60 meters in a time of 7.11 seconds.
The time was a personal best for Armstrong, who moved into third place on the school's all-time list behind only Aleia Hobbs (7.07) and Mikiah Brisco (7.08).
Armstrong was favored to win the 60-meter hurdles about an hour later and cleared first hurdle cleanly. But she had to pull up just before the second hurdle with a calf cramp — ending her bid for a double-win.
Edwards nonetheless gave LSU a win in the 60 hurdles when he got off to a solid start and raced to the finish line in 7.64 seconds.
Later, Dixon-Bodie claimed the triple jump title with a best of 54 feet, 7¼ inches, which was a PR. It got him into solo fifth on the school's all-time list after he had been tied for that spot.
Teammate Apalos Edwards, a freshman, took fifth with a PR of 52-10¾.
After finishing a disappointing seventh in the 60, Ofili ran second in the 200 meters.
However, her time of 22.46 seconds was a school record, soaring past former LSU greats Muna Lee (22.49) and Kimberlyn Duncan (22.54).
Kentucky's Abby Steiner won the 200 with a collegiate-record time of 22.09 seconds.
LSU's Leah Phillips had a pair of PRs on Saturday. She was fourth in the 60 hurdles with a 7.97, which is fourth in school history, and clocked a 23.14 for sixth in the 200.
LSU athletes secured four other top-three finishes.
Katy-Ann McDonald was second in the 800 meters with a PR of 2 minutes, 02.85 seconds, which moved her to third on the school's list, and Lisa Gunnarsson was second in the pole vault at 14-4.
Also, Abigail O'Donoghue was third in the high jump with a clearance of 6-2 and John Meyer took third in the men's shot put at 65-4.