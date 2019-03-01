It was alumni night Friday for LSU gymnastics, with former women’s and men’s gymnasts returning to be recognized on the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor.
Nine of the 17 LSU women who have scored perfect 10s were present, women who all have their pictures and performances enshrined on a wall in LSU’s lavish gymnastics training facility.
Make that 10 of 18 LSU women who have scored perfect 10s. After a star-crossed career marked by nine surgeries and countless injuries, Lexie Priessman added her name to that glittering list.
She certainly knows how to make comeback.
Out of action the past three meets after wrenching her elbow and shoulder Feb. 8 at Kentucky, Priessman well enough to compete on uneven bars against Georgia.
She left the rest of the competition in the dust, recording the signature routine of her career to bring down the house in No. 4-ranked LSU’s dominating 197.900-196.325 win over No. 7 Georgia before 10,031 fans.
After all this time, Priessman almost had to be convinced the score was real.
“I was like, ‘Did this really happen?’ ” Priessman said. “’Is this for life?’
“It was special for sure.”
Not to be outdone, fellow LSU senior Sarah Finnegan followed with her first 10 of 2018 one rotation later on balance beam. She now has four perfect scores in her collegiate career, two of them on beam.
Finnegan also won first place on floor with a 9.95 and took the all-around title with a 39.675, just .025 off her season-high all-around Jan. 18 against Florida. Finnegan now has 77 career individual victories including 18 career all-around titles, both good for fifth place in LSU history behind Sandra Smith (93 wins, 19 all-arounds).
It was also a big night for LSU sophomore Reagan Campbell, who posted a career-high 9.975 on beam right before Finnegan’s 10.
“Reagan should have gotten a 10,” Finnegan said. “To close out with that build-up, I had a lot of confidence go into my last routine.”
Priessman was injured Feb. 8 at Kentucky when she missed a handhold during her routine, injuries that required pain-killing injections. She warmed up as an alternate on vault, but on this night, she was one-and-done after being mobbed by her teammates for her bars routine.
“It felt so good to be back out there again,” Priessman said. “I took a few weeks off for my body to get back to where I needed to be.
“Tonight I just went out there with my mind free and it just happened. Our bodies know what to do. At this point, we’re on auto pilot.”
It looked coming in like a tough meet for LSU, which completed the Southeastern Conference dual meet portion of its schedule at 4-3 after an 0-2 start and moved to 9-3 overall. Georgia (6-4, 4-3) was coming off a 197.450-197.375 win at SEC champion Florida last week, which matched LSU’s previous season high Jan. 25 at Alabama.
It was the Tigers’ highest score since a 198.125 last March 17 against Arizona, and perhaps embodied the progress LSU has been so desperate to make after a rocky start to its season.
“That’s what happens when the kids take charge,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said. “The early part of the season as coaches we felt we were pushing and pulling. When you pull something you turn your back to the goal and look at the people you’re trying to haul up the hill.
“When they took charge they said, ‘This changes now.’ We had a weekend with two meets and a good meet last week at Arkansas. We felt like we were primed and ready to do this.”
The meet was basically over after the first routine as LSU opened with a 49.325 on vault led by a 9.90 from Finnegan. Georgia, meanwhile, had three big mistakes on bars and managed only a 48.600, a seven-tenths deficit the Bulldogs were powerless to make up.
The Tigers return to the PMAC next Friday against Oregon State for their final-regular season home meet. First vault is set for 7:30 p.m.
LSU wraps up the regular season March 15 at Arizona then heads to New Orleans on March 23 for the SEC Championships at the Smoothie King Center. LSU will also host an NCAA regional in the PMAC April 4-6.
Friday's results
Team
1. #4 LSU 197.900 (Vault — 49.325, Bars — 49.450, Beam — 49.650, Floor — 49.475)
2. #7 Georgia 196.325 (Vault — 49.250, Bars — 48.600, Beam — 49.150, Floor — 49.325)
Individual (includes first place and all LSU competitors)
All-Around — 1. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 39.675; 2. Sydney Snead, Georgia, 39.500; 3. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 38.850.
Vault — 1. Sydney Snead, Georgia, 9.925; T2. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.90; T4. McKenna Kelley, Sarah Edwards, LSU, 9.875; 6. Julianna Cannamela, LSU, 9.85; T7. Kennedi Edney, Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.825.
Bars — 1. Lexie Priessman, LSU, 10.0; 2. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.90; 3. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.875; T4. Bailey Ferrer, LSU, 9.85; T6. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.825; 12. Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.20.
Beam — 1. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 10.0; 2. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.975; T5. Christina Desiderio, Kennedi Edney, LSU, 9.90; T7. Sami Durante, LSU, 9.875; 12. Bridget Dean, LSU, 9.60.
Floor — 1. Sarah Finnegan, LSU, 9.95; T2. Kennedi Edney, McKenna Kelley, LSU, 9.925; 8. Reagan Campbell, LSU, 9.85; 9. Ruby Harrold, LSU, 9.825; 11. Christina Desiderio, LSU, 9.725.
Attendance: 10,031