Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant plays from LSU's last football game.
(Click to enlarge photos)
LSU 38, Louisiana Tech 21
How It Happened
Variance in run game: For large portions of the game, LSU overpowered Louisiana Tech with its run game. The No. 6 Tigers' 218 total rushing yards were the most LSU has recorded in a game this season, and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger could take his pick between Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette and run them out of just about any formation.
Here, it's first-and-10 on the LSU 22. The Tigers went three-and-out on their first drive of the game. LSU would not do that again. On the first play of LSU's second offensive drive, Brossette gained 17 yards on a zone run out of the shotgun.
When asked about the running game, Ed Orgeron said "Well, I like the play of our offensive line." This play is a good example of how the unit cleared the way. It appears the line uses a zone blocking scheme — a mobile, fluid style of blocking intended to create a running lane by moving the defense, rather than clearing a specific hole. Left tackle Badara Traore and left guard Garrett Brumfield engage the defenders in front of them, and every other lineman sweeps left to hunt down a defender.
These type of blocking schemes often involve cut blocks, and right guard Damien Lewis cuts down a Louisiana Tech linebacker to create the open lane for Brossette's first-down gain. Right tackle Austin Deculus also veers left to pursue defenders, and tight end Foster Moreau (far right) runs up field to find one himself. No blocker seems to miss an assignment on this play, and it turns into pace-setting play for what will eventually be a touchdown-scoring drive.
Speaking of Moreau, he was used quite often as an extra blocker in the run game, which eventually opened things up for himself in the pass game (more on that later).
Later that same drive, it's third-and-1 at the Louisiana Tech 39. LSU switched to its short-yardage, I-formation, and it'll use fullback Tory Carter here to clear the way up the middle. Moreau (far right) will also try to cut off the backside linebacker. Edwards-Helaire is the back dotting the I — a sign that Ensminger intends to use any of his backs in any situation. With blocking like LSU gets here, it may not matter who's back there.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry and Brumfield fold their side of the defensive line, and right guard Damien Lewis runs up field to block the middle linebacker. Carter follows Lewis and attacks the safety on the left side. Perhaps if he had attacked the linebacker on the right side of the play, Edwards-Helaire would have gained a few yards more; but with power blocking like this, LSU is just trying to get the one yard they need to continue the drive.
Fast-forward to the second quarter, and LSU has just received the ball at the Louisiana Tech 28 after an interception by Ed Paris. So far, we've seen LSU run out of the shotgun, the I-formation, and here, we'll see them run out of the singleback. Each time, Moreau is in at tight end as an extra blocker (getting there, I promise).
This here is a toss to the left, and Cushenberry and Traore pull to engage defenders down field, while wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Carter and Moreau (all bunched left), take on immediate blockers. Carter takes Louisiana Tech's starting right cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (No. 24) out of the play completely, which opens up the sideline for Edwards-Helaire to score the longest touchdown run of his career.
LSU averaged 4.4 yards per carry against Louisiana Tech, and the effective run game set up plays in the passing game (all right, now we're on to Moreau).
The Louisiana Tech defense becomes so used to anticipating the run, and thus anticipating Moreau as a blocker, that they completely ignore the Tiger tight end here on the first play of a drive toward the end of the first half.
Louisiana Tech linebacker Collin Scott (No. 35) steps up to play the run. The LSU linemen are shifting in what appears to be another zone blocking scheme, and Moreau is streaking toward the second level, just as he had as a blocker in several plays before. Looks like a run, right? Nope. Moreau slides down the middle of the field, open the entire way, and quarterback Joe Burrow flips him the first-down pass.
Pass rush trouble: The LSU defense entered the weekend averaging just over three sacks a game. The Tigers recorded two sacks against Louisiana Tech, but both of them came on the final drive of the game. For the most part, Bulldogs quarterback J'Mar Smith had ample time in the pocket, and that factored into Louisiana Tech's comeback in the third quarter.
Here on second-and-7 on the first drive of the second half, LSU blitzes two linebackers — Michael Divinity and Devin White (clustered right) — off the right edge. White gets picked up by the left tackle, and Bulldogs running back Israel Tucker (No. 22) walls off Divinity at the front of the pocket.
Smith has at least three seconds to throw the football, which allows plenty of time for Louisiana Tech wide receiver Teddy Veal to run his deep out, down the left sideline. It's a well executed route, and it picks up 15 yards in what will be a touchdown drive to open the second half.
Later that same drive, Divinity rushes again off the right edge. This time, he gets enough pressure to force Smith to step up in the pocket. Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko is there waiting; but he's slowed to a stop, anticipating which way Smith will decide to run. Smith sees he has Tucker available to block on Fehoko's right, shifts that way and steps into a 30-yard throw to Adrian Hardy.
Fehoko respected Smith as a runner (he rushed for 371 yards in 2017), and it appears that LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (No. 6) is also spying Smith from the beginning of the play.
The Tigers were unable to create pressure on the mobile passer for a large portion of the game, which could be a concern as LSU faces more running quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference.