TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — LSU’s highly productive offense was at it again Saturday, piling up more points than any team has against Alabama in the 90-year history of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

LSU's 46-41 win will be remembered most for the Tigers putting an end to an eight-game losing streak against Alabama, but the Tigers also can boast of owning the scoring mark by an opponent on the Tide's turf.

Saturday's game was the 328th played in stadium history,

The two previous high-scoring games by an opponent in Bryant-Denny were by Auburn in a 55-44 loss in 2014 and by Ole Miss in a 43-37 victory a year later.

Also, with three touchdowns, two extra points and a field goal, LSU’s 23 second-quarter points surpassed the 19 points Alabama’s defense had allowed in that quarter in its first eight games combined.

Ole Miss had put up the most points on Alabama this season in a 59-31 loss on Sept. 28.

