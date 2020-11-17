The Arkansas Razorbacks are dealing with a coronavirus issue yet again, but it is not expected to impact LSU's game in Fayetteville on Saturday.
Arkansas had two staff members, not on-field coaches, and at least one player tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, which has forced several other players and staff members into mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek told the Democrat-Gazette that the team's roster numbers are still high enough to pass the Southeastern Conference's requirements.
“We have been dealing with positive tests and quarantining among all of our sports since our student-athletes returned back in June,” Yurachek told the Democrat-Gazette. “We will continue to deal with that. We’re dealing with it now. But it’s not impacting our ability to play games right now."
“As we sit here today with the testing results that I know from Sunday," he continued, "we’re in great shape to play football on Saturday.”
The Razorbacks (3-4) had to play its game against Florida last weekend without Sam Pittman, who had to miss the game in isolation after a second PCR test confirmed he'd tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Pittman is expected to return to the team on Wednesday, and he told reporters that he's feeling better since the illness.
"I feel really good," Pittman told reporters Monday. "I'll be back in the office on Wednesday. I sure appreciate everybody. Ol' Daddy told me a long time ago the world don't rotate around my butt but it sure felt like it with all the well wishes and all those things and I sure do appreciate it."