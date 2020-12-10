All games on Saturday
NAVY at ARMY
2 p.m. • CBS
The 121st matchup of the service academies will look a bit different this year. After playing 65 of the last 75 games in Philadelphia, they'll meet in Army's Michie Stadium for the first time since 1943. It's a plus that Army has been more competitive, taking three of the last four from Navy.
NO. 9 GEORGIA at NO. 25 MISSOURI
11 a.m. • SEC Network
After the first two weeks of the season, you would not have believed that these teams would both be in the CFP rankings — yet, here they are. You kind of figured Georgia would be, but Missouri, following an ugly 0-2 start. has won five of its past six games to gain some attention.
NO. 17 NORTH CAROLINA at NO. 10 MIAMI
2:30 p.m. • ABC
Both of these teams had their sights set on making a strong run and possibly being in the CFP hunt at the end of this strange season. But Miami ran into Clemson and North Carolina fell three times. Yet, this could be an entertaining game between top Top-20 teams.
WISCONSIN at NO. 16 IOWA
2:30 p.m. • FS1
Since dropping its first two games, Iowa has been on a roll with five consecutive victories. In that stretch, Iowa (5-2) is averaging 37.2 points per game and has won them by an average of 20.1 points. Wisconsin is perfectly capable of making this a good game even though it's just 2-2.
AKRON at BUFFALO
1:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network
Buffalo's matchup with Ohio was canceled last week, so we get another opportunity to see one of the nation's top offenses at work. The Bulls, who are ranked 24th in the AP poll, lead the nation with 50.8 points per game and are second in producing 323.8 rushing yards a game.
Sheldon Mickles