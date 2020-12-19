LSU's defense caught nearly as many of Matt Corral's passes in the first half as the Ole Miss receivers did.

The Tigers intercepted four balls thrown by the Rebels quarterback and also stripped the ball out for a fumble through the first two quarters.

Two of those interceptions were logged by Jay Ward, who returned the first for the Tigers' third pick-6 on the season. The others were grabbed by defensive end Andre Anthony and safety Jabril Cox.

This is the first time #LSU has had four interceptions in one half since playing San Jose State in the 1999 season opener (@tpolitz with the info). Those were all in the second half, and it also started with a pick six. — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 19, 2020 ...

That marked the first time in 21 years the LSU defense picked off four balls in a half, dating back to the Tigers' season-opener in the 1999 season against San Jose State. The first interception of that game also resulted in a defensive touchdown, with all four coming in the second quarter.

LSU won that game 29-21, but it also came during a subpar season with LSU finishing 3-8. The Tigers didn't finish with a losing record in any of the 20 years since, but were in danger of dropping to 4-6, trailing 41-40 early in the 4th quarter in their final game of the season.